GoByte One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,792.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. GoByte has a market cap of $190,673.09 and approximately $7,792.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00104093 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.