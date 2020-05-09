GoldFund (GFUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,259.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a market cap of $204,543.38 and $2,259.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.