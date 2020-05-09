Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the investment management company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $185.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

