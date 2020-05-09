GoldMint (MNTP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,184.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 54.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003473 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a market cap of $574,350.73 and $1,184.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02178604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174425 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

