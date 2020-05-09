Graft Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Graft has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $152,360.30 and approximately $22.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00653637 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001832 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

