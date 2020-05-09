Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,486. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

