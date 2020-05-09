GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. GSX Techedu updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GSX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.98. 3,220,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 209.90. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

GSX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.07.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

