GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 949.10 ($12.48).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

GVC stock opened at GBX 792.80 ($10.43) on Friday. GVC has a 52 week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 598.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 785.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -30.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. GVC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -132.58%.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

