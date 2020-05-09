GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

