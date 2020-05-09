GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 213.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $333.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.54 and its 200-day moving average is $314.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $346.89. The firm has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

