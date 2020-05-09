Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 157,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,434,000 after purchasing an additional 742,322 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

NYSE:HWC traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 996,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,162. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

