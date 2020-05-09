Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock valued at $103,802,735. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,388.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,208.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,323.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

