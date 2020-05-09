Head-To-Head Comparison: Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) & Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Micron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics $1.04 billion 3.82 $39.22 million $6.72 20.18 Micron Technology $23.41 billion 2.29 $6.31 billion $6.15 7.85

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Microelectronics. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cabot Microelectronics and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics 2 2 4 0 2.25 Micron Technology 2 4 23 0 2.72

Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $142.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $60.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.25%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics 6.27% 20.36% 8.82% Micron Technology 11.72% 7.16% 5.39%

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

