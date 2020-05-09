Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.19. The stock had a trading volume of 831,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,345. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

