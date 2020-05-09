HEX Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $746.75 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048786 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00352633 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000989 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009469 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003916 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 155,904,279,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,397,963,440 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.