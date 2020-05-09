Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,533 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 606.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,533 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 27,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in United Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. 26,893,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.03. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

