Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.19. 23,815,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,831,486. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $201.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.