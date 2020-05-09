Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,005 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. 20,186,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,781,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

