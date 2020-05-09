Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 32,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 130.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 159,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90,360 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 606,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $159,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $7.63 on Friday, hitting $312.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,469,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,233,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

