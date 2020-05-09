Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $234.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

