Honest Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,641.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Honest has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $326,388.49 and $1,641.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.02178338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00175876 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00068535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

