Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $136.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

