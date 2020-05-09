Hubii Network (HBT) Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $61.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.02186119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174829 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.