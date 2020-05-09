Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) is Presima Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises 8.8% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $36,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,231,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 529,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,759,000 after purchasing an additional 424,865 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares during the period.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci purchased 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 113,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,710. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $23.46. 878,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 11.22%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.