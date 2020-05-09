Hush Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Hush has a market cap of $426,679.06 and $34,335.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00477276 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00100504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00057752 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001332 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,982,218 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

