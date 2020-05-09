Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,979,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,797,820. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

