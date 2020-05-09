IDEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,447.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. IDEX has a total market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $14,447.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.36 or 0.02196161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00174886 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00068762 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000165 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,254,155 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

