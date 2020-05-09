Ignis Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.59 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Ignis has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $14.96 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Coinbit, HitBTC and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Indodax, HitBTC, STEX, Upbit, Coinbit and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

