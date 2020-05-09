II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.22. II-VI reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on II-VI from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,900 shares of company stock worth $1,665,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 229.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in II-VI by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

