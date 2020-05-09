ILCoin Market Cap Reaches $15.18 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, ILCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. ILCoin has a total market cap of $15.18 million and $126,969.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ILCoin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 91.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007090 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000219 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000192 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001595 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,409,223,907 coins and its circulating supply is 455,527,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, IDAX and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.