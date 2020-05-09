Incent Price Down 4.9% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Incent has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $3,935.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.02178338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00175876 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00068535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

