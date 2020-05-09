InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million. InMode had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,740. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

