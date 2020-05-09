Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%.

IIPR traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 59.07, a current ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 122.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

