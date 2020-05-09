Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $250.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

