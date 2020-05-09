Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10,602.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242,255 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.99. 6,239,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,849. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

