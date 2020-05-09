Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 124,877 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.50. 8,421,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,536,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

