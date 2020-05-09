Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,746 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

NOW traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.26. 2,096,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.79. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $387.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,906 shares of company stock valued at $114,974,131. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

