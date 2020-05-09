Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 9,668 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,782. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.