Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases Shares of 56,481 BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BP by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of BP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,204,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,352,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

