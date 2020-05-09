Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 639.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.02. 566,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,693. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

