Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,135 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

IAC stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,278. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 213.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

