Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 108,576 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108,576 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.90.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $282.44. 3,179,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,417. The company has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

