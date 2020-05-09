Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,272 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teleflex by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In other Teleflex news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.30. 193,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,453. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

