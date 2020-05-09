Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 17,783 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 48,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS traded up $4.81 on Friday, reaching $218.21. The stock had a trading volume of 374,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.09.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.