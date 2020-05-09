Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 5,000 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,570,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in NetEase by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,445,000 after buying an additional 898,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,883,000 after buying an additional 698,417 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in NetEase by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,224,000 after buying an additional 546,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,874,000 after buying an additional 208,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $12.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.77. 442,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,493. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.77 and a 200-day moving average of $319.98. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $367.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetEase from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.