Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 76,761 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,761 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

NYSE:PH traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.00. 1,484,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,075. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.