Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stake Lifted by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,904 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,427,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,017,000 after acquiring an additional 269,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 134,321 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 942,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 498,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 389,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.81. 234,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,803. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.