IOST Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36.05 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. IOST has a market cap of $38.85 million and approximately $36.05 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Bitrue, Koinex and WazirX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.03535487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00056267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031628 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008318 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, CoinBene, OKEx, Livecoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, ABCC, Hotbit, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, BitMart, Koinex, Zebpay, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC, Bithumb, Upbit, Binance, Bitkub, DDEX, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Coineal, Vebitcoin, DigiFinex, BitMax, IDAX, CoinZest and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.