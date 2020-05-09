iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,964 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,105,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,365,309. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $124.31 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

