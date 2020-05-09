iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,311 shares during the period. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 2.49% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 65,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

